Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 5,039 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 5,039 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.'s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,042,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $4,503,419,000 after buying an additional 7,293,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,766,922 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $7,516,107,000 after buying an additional 3,439,182 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,499,949 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $6,042,710,000 after buying an additional 1,747,337 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $528,273,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,823,871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $629,783,000 after buying an additional 1,100,850 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE UNH opened at $371.07 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $299.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $411.99.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.77%.

Key UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $395.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings cut UnitedHealth Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore raised UnitedHealth Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $378.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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