Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,392 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 12,463 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Entergy were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 433,613 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $40,408,000 after purchasing an additional 22,148 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,690 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 800,258 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $74,512,000 after purchasing an additional 318,221 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 24,949 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,279 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore set a $115.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday. Truist Financial set a $130.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $131.00 price target (up from $114.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETR

Insider Activity

In other Entergy news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $558,419.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,454,155.55. This trade represents a 18.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Price Performance

Entergy stock opened at $111.85 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $79.40 and a 12-month high of $118.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54. The firm's 50-day moving average is $109.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Entergy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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