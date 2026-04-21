Optas LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Optas LLC decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,364 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 8,198 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Walt Disney by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 284,894 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $32,620,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,177,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Walt Disney by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 147,521 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $16,891,000 after purchasing an additional 80,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE DIS opened at $106.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.20. The company has a market capitalization of $188.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $82.98 and a 12 month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The firm's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.53.

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Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

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Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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