Oracle Corporation $ORCL Holdings Cut by Southern Capital Advisors LLC

Southern Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,389 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 8,204 shares during the quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,960,500 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $47,518,451,000 after buying an additional 4,681,626 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Oracle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,310,827 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $6,555,961,000 after buying an additional 266,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Oracle by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,938,457 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,357,572,000 after buying an additional 98,693 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,696,752 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,289,595,000 after buying an additional 381,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Oracle by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,303,992 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,897,895,000 after buying an additional 1,464,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.71.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 2.1%

Oracle stock opened at $181.28 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $152.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $123.39 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The company has a market capitalization of $521.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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