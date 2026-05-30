Oracle Corporation $ORCL is Holderness Investments Co.'s 9th Largest Position

Holderness Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,760 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 2,798 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 1.8% of Holderness Investments Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Holderness Investments Co.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,070,674,000 after buying an additional 5,841,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,734,944 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $7,328,754,000 after buying an additional 665,374 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,310,827 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $6,555,961,000 after buying an additional 266,588 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $4,336,031,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Oracle by 3.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,696,752 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,289,595,000 after acquiring an additional 381,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $225.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $134.57 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $649.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.46.

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Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

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Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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