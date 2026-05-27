Oracle Corporation $ORCL is King Luther Capital Management Corp's 10th Largest Position

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,630,287 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 39,747 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 2.1% of King Luther Capital Management Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.09% of Oracle worth $512,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,070,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841,584 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,310,827 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $6,555,961,000 after acquiring an additional 266,588 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Oracle by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,938,457 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,357,572,000 after purchasing an additional 98,693 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,696,752 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,289,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381,572 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,303,992 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,897,895,000 after buying an additional 1,464,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Stephens reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $192.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.64. The company has a market cap of $553.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $134.57 and a 52 week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.91%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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