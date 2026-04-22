Oracle Corporation $ORCL Position Cut by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 397,442 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 108,977 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in Oracle were worth $77,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 21.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.2% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Oracle from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.71.

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Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $181.28 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $152.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.26. The firm has a market cap of $521.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $123.39 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.Oracle's revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.91%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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