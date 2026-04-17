Oracle Corporation $ORCL Position Reduced by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,351 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $22,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,960,500 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $47,518,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681,626 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,310,827 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $6,555,961,000 after acquiring an additional 266,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,938,457 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,357,572,000 after purchasing an additional 98,693 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,696,752 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,289,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381,572 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,303,992 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,897,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,826 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Oracle Stock Up 5.1%

ORCL stock opened at $178.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $121.24 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $151.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.78. The stock has a market cap of $513.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $320.00 to $213.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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