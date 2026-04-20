Oracle Corporation $ORCL Position Trimmed by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. trimmed its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,962 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 20,295 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 2.4% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Godsey & Gibb Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $26,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 2,062.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,227,252 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,595,072,000 after buying an additional 8,800,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,960,500 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $47,518,451,000 after buying an additional 4,681,626 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 333.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,238,006 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,473,137,000 after buying an additional 4,030,382 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,636,090 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,809,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 921.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,311,815 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $450,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,514 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Mizuho cut their price objective on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $175.08 on Monday. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $121.24 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The stock's 50-day moving average is $152.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.79. The firm has a market cap of $503.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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