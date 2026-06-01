Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Acquired by Florida Financial Advisors LLC

Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,703 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 0.9% of Florida Financial Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Florida Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,336,031,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,070,674,000 after buying an additional 5,841,584 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,238,006 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,473,137,000 after buying an additional 4,030,382 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,636,090 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,809,609,000 after buying an additional 2,385,556 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 921.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,311,815 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $450,596,000 after buying an additional 2,085,514 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $225.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.91. The company has a market capitalization of $649.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.65. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $134.57 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.Oracle's revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oracle from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Arete Research set a $255.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Oracle from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Read More

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