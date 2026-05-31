Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Acquired by Rockline Wealth Management LLC

Rockline Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,052 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 2.4% of Rockline Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rockline Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $11,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,070,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,734,944 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $7,328,754,000 after purchasing an additional 665,374 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,310,827 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $6,555,961,000 after purchasing an additional 266,588 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $4,336,031,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,696,752 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,289,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381,572 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $225.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $649.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $170.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.35. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $134.57 and a 12-month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. Oracle's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Arete Research set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Melius Research set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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