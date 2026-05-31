Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,824 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 1.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $114,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $1,677,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 28.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,586 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $311,497,000 after purchasing an additional 246,243 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 6.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,712 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $14,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in Oracle by 1,945.8% in the third quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 92,736 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $26,081,000 after purchasing an additional 88,203 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Oracle from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.46.

Read Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle Stock Up 10.9%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $225.85 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $134.57 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The company has a market capitalization of $649.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm's 50-day moving average is $170.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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