Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 961,290 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 276,498 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $188,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Oracle by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 106,805 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $20,817,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Financial Planning Hawaii Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $861,000. Rebalance LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 357,813 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $69,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Down 0.7%

ORCL stock opened at $138.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $155.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $262.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,555,709.82. This represents a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here