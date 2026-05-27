Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC reduced its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,740 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 12,455 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $114,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.2% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 99,400 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $27,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $1,677,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 28.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,586 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $311,497,000 after purchasing an additional 246,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,712 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $14,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Oracle Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ORCL opened at $192.51 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $167.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.64. The stock has a market cap of $553.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $134.57 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Oracle's payout ratio is 35.91%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oracle from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Oracle from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.46.

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Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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