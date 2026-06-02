Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,111 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 50,179 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas' holdings in Oracle were worth $9,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Oracle by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $247.45 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $134.57 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business's fifty day moving average price is $172.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 35.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Arete Research set a $255.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Melius Research set a $160.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here