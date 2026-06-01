Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Brentview Investment Management LLC

Brentview Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,688 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 8,829 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.9% of Brentview Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Brentview Investment Management LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $114,336,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,586 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $311,497,000 after buying an additional 246,243 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,712 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $14,262,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd increased its position in Oracle by 1,945.8% in the 3rd quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 92,736 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $26,081,000 after buying an additional 88,203 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stephens reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $225.85 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $170.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.91. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $134.57 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 35.91%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here