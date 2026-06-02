Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,261 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 13,632 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.9% of Camden National Bank's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Camden National Bank's holdings in Oracle were worth $13,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle Trading Up 9.6%

Shares of ORCL opened at $247.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.99. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $134.57 and a one year high of $345.72. The company has a market capitalization of $711.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.91%.

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Weiss Ratings upgraded Oracle from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Oracle from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Oracle from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.46.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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