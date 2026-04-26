Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Huntleigh Advisors Inc.

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,979 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 4,107 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.1% of Huntleigh Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $173.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $499.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $134.57 and a 12 month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Stephens reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Oracle from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here