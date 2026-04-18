Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Legacy CG LLC

Legacy CG LLC lessened its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,215 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 1.6% of Legacy CG LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Legacy CG LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $11,556,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.71.

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Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $175.08 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $152.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $121.24 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The company has a market cap of $503.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 35.91%.

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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