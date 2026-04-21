Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Northern Financial Advisors Inc

Northern Financial Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,829 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 5,862 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.7% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Northern Financial Advisors Inc's holdings in Oracle were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 130.0% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Oracle by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Oracle from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.71.

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Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,805,476.90. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $177.35 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $121.24 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $510.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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