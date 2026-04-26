Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,099 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 11,785 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $70,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $11,516,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $689,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $114,336,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Oracle by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 483,000 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $135,839,000 after buying an additional 184,996 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 99,400 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $27,955,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Weiss Ratings cut Oracle from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oracle from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $173.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $154.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.63.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The company's revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Oracle's payout ratio is 35.91%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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