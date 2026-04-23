Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by TTP Investments Inc.

TTP Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,733 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 6,072 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 0.7% of TTP Investments Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. TTP Investments Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 130.0% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $180.33 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $130.99 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Mizuho decreased their target price on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Melius Research set a $160.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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