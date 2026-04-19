Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 99.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,836 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 190,849 shares during the quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $175.08 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $121.24 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business's 50 day moving average price is $152.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Oracle from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here