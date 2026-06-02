Oracle Corporation $ORCL Stock Holdings Decreased by Deuterium Capital Management LLC

Deuterium Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 10.2% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Deuterium Capital Management LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Everest Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Everest Management Corp. now owns 5,265 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,988 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $247.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.99. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $134.57 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. Oracle's revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 35.91%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Oracle from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stephens restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here