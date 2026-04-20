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Oracle Corporation $ORCL Stock Holdings Lifted by Semus Wealth Partners LLC

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Oracle logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its Oracle stake by 301.1% in Q4 to 6,482 shares worth $1.263M, and several other funds also increased positions; institutional ownership is 42.44% while insiders hold 40.90%.
  • Oracle beat quarterly estimates (EPS $1.79 vs. $1.71; revenue $17.19B, +21.7% YoY), set Q4 2026 guidance of ~1.96–2.00 EPS, and saw a stock surge driven by an expanded AWS multicloud deal and strong cloud metrics.
  • MarketBeat shows a consensus "Moderate Buy" with an average price target of $260.71, but several analysts cut targets and outlets warn of structural risks—most notably a reported debt load above $120B—that could make the rally fragile.
  • Interested in Oracle? Here are five stocks we like better.

Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 301.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,482 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Revisor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Aspiring Ventures LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspiring Ventures LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,383 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $14,888,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $320.00 to $213.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $175.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $503.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company's 50-day moving average price is $152.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.79. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $121.24 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. Oracle's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.91%.

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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