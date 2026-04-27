Oracle Corporation $ORCL Stock Position Increased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,814 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $18,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2,062.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,227,252 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,595,072,000 after buying an additional 8,800,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,070,674,000 after buying an additional 5,841,584 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,238,006 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,473,137,000 after buying an additional 4,030,382 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,636,090 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,809,609,000 after buying an additional 2,385,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 921.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,311,815 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $450,596,000 after buying an additional 2,085,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Bank of America began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.56.

View Our Latest Report on ORCL

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $173.51 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $154.21 and its 200-day moving average is $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $134.57 and a 12-month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.Oracle's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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