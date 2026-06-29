Orange Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 11,075 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Orange Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,379 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 11,075 shares during the quarter. Orange Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $113.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.79 and a 200-day moving average of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $448.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $65.75 and a one year high of $130.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,568,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 637,085 shares in the company, valued at $76,469,312.55. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $854,598.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 140,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,890,162.87. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $123.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

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Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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