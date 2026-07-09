Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,662 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund's holdings in Intel were worth $23,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,536,784 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $7,695,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,400 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Intel by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,839,833,000 after buying an additional 17,557,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,744,406,000 after buying an additional 3,124,798 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intel by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,407,698,000 after buying an additional 11,056,090 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on INTC. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $96.69.

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Intel Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of INTC stock opened at $110.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $554.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.80 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $142.35. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $117.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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