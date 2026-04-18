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O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
O'Reilly Automotive logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Mirae Asset Global Investments raised its stake in O'Reilly by 18.4% in Q4, buying 67,653 shares to hold 434,976 shares (about 0.05%) worth roughly $39.7 million.
  • Several large institutions — including Vanguard, Akre Capital, MFS, Arrowstreet and Legal & General — also increased positions, leaving 85% institutional ownership of the company.
  • O'Reilly's latest quarter showed $0.71 EPS (missed estimates by $0.01) and $4.41 billion revenue (beat), with management guiding FY2026 EPS of $3.10–3.20 and analysts holding a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating and $110.26 price target.
  • Interested in O'Reilly Automotive? Here are five stocks we like better.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,976 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 67,653 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $39,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,271,530 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $8,546,264,000 after purchasing an additional 436,563 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 989.3% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,410,714 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $848,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546,804 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,003,704 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $730,018,000 after purchasing an additional 89,179 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 21.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,241,385 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $780,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 5.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,675,675 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $611,895,000 after purchasing an additional 270,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock opened at $93.71 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $92.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.58. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.77 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 239.04% and a net margin of 14.27%.The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $108.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of O'Reilly Automotive from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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