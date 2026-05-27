O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Bought by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 105.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,822 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 32,727 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 989.3% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,410,714 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $848,188,000 after buying an additional 8,546,804 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $435,620,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,316.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,027,830 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $272,871,000 after buying an additional 2,814,071 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,277.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,346,977 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $211,533,000 after buying an additional 2,176,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $108.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $89.87 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $91.91 and its 200-day moving average is $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.77 and a 12-month high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The business's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.35 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at $462,404.80. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $230,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,680. This trade represents a 39.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,530 shares of company stock valued at $9,709,404. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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