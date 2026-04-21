Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 31,620 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM - Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,820 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 31,620 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC's holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $12,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,340,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,783,000 after buying an additional 386,333 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,765,000. Green Court Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 426,108 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,043,000 after purchasing an additional 163,419 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,868,196 shares of the company's stock valued at $742,088,000 after purchasing an additional 662,230 shares during the period. Finally, XY Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 60,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 34,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCOM. Weiss Ratings downgraded Trip.com Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Read Our Latest Report on TCOM

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $55.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.11. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $48.48 and a 52 week high of $78.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 53.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group NASDAQ: TCOM is a China-based online travel services company that provides a broad range of consumer and business travel products. The company operates consumer-facing travel platforms and mobile apps that enable users to search, book and manage hotel reservations, airline tickets, packaged tours, rail travel, car rentals, airport transfers and local activities. It also offers corporate travel management and B2B solutions that support travel suppliers and downstream distribution partners.

Headquartered in Shanghai, Trip.com Group serves customers across China and increasingly in international markets through a portfolio of brands and global distribution channels.

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