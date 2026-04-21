Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 4,098 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,814 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 4,098 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $15,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts: Sign Up

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock opened at $140.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.71 billion for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Alibaba Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $187.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BABA

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alibaba Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alibaba Group wasn't on the list.

While Alibaba Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here