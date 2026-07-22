Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS Acquires Shares of 447,471 CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 447,471 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock, valued at approximately $32,137,000. CVS Health makes up about 5.0% of Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 344.8% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CVS Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings raised CVS Health from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.38.

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CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $110.40 on Wednesday. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $110.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.58. The company has a market cap of $140.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio is 117.18%.

Key Stories Impacting CVS Health

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: CVS announced that common prescription medications for dogs and cats are now available at its roughly 9,000 CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide, expanding the chain’s role beyond human prescriptions and potentially adding a small but incremental revenue stream while increasing store traffic. Pet medications now available at CVS Pharmacy®

CVS announced that common prescription medications for dogs and cats are now available at its roughly 9,000 CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide, expanding the chain’s role beyond human prescriptions and potentially adding a small but incremental revenue stream while increasing store traffic. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlighted that CVS has been outperforming the broader market, reflecting continued investor confidence in the company’s ongoing operational improvement and turnaround efforts. CVS Health (CVS) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Market commentary highlighted that CVS has been outperforming the broader market, reflecting continued investor confidence in the company’s ongoing operational improvement and turnaround efforts. Positive Sentiment: Another report echoed the same outperformance theme, noting CVS’s strong trading versus the market and suggesting that investors remain focused on the company’s improving fundamentals. CVS Health (CVS) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Another report echoed the same outperformance theme, noting CVS’s strong trading versus the market and suggesting that investors remain focused on the company’s improving fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: A longer-form analysis argued CVS is still in the middle of a meaningful turnaround, with improving margins, declining leverage, and strong cash flow, but it also noted the stock is no longer viewed as a deep bargain after its rally. CVS Health Update: The C- Student Now Pulling Down A B+

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $34,619,673.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,824,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at $450,877,466.55. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

Featured Stories

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