Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS Buys Shares of 1,438,355 HP Inc. $HPQ

Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS bought a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,438,355 shares of the computer maker's stock, valued at approximately $27,631,000. HP accounts for about 4.3% of Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS owned about 0.16% of HP at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 3.3% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 69,579 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 20,531 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of HP by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,230 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 10,524 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $259,732.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 92,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,275,496. This trade represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of HP from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of HP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $23.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HPQ

HP Trading Up 2.3%

HPQ stock opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $21.13. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.19.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. HP had a net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 581.36%. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. HP's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.710 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. HP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.28%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

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