Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS Invests $1.18 Million in Citigroup Inc. $C

Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 375,977 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,873,000 after acquiring an additional 16,744 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $7,165,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,306,851 shares of the company's stock valued at $152,496,000 after purchasing an additional 365,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 96,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,046 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,527,908.20. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Citigroup from $158.00 to $154.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Citigroup from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $145.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $132.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.56. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $147.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.41. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 10.23%.The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Citigroup's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.92%.

Key Citigroup News

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Further Reading

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