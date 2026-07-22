Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS Invests $843,000 in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,744 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.9% during the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 11,595 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 307,920 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $29,677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 38.8% in the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its stake in Walt Disney by 15.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 1,419 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 15.4% in the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $129.00.

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Walt Disney Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $96.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.18 and a 12-month high of $123.40. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $100.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

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Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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