Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS Takes $757,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,898 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,555,112 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,002,381,000 after purchasing an additional 230,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,288,604 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,213,832,000 after buying an additional 1,517,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,865,312 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,952,933,000 after buying an additional 248,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,184,514 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,154,831,000 after buying an additional 1,749,513 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 33.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,402,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,184,446,000 after buying an additional 4,129,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,465,176.86. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 24,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,235.74. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $285.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of TXN stock opened at $291.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $302.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.73 and a 12-month high of $334.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $265.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The company's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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