Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,733,000. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.4% of Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company's stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 501 shares of the company's stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,175.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1,126.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,037.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,249.45.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.Eli Lilly and Company's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,283.64.

Read Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces highlighted Lilly’s leadership in GLP-1 obesity treatments, its expanding pipeline, and the view that its growth outlook remains strong despite intensifying competition from Novo Nordisk.

Several market commentary pieces highlighted Lilly’s leadership in GLP-1 obesity treatments, its expanding pipeline, and the view that its growth outlook remains strong despite intensifying competition from Novo Nordisk. Positive Sentiment: Analyst-focused coverage continued to point to Lilly’s momentum from Zepbound and Mounjaro, with investors still treating the company as a core winner in the fast-growing weight-loss and diabetes market.

Analyst-focused coverage continued to point to Lilly’s momentum from Zepbound and Mounjaro, with investors still treating the company as a core winner in the fast-growing weight-loss and diabetes market. Positive Sentiment: Broader healthcare stocks also moved higher, which likely provided a supportive backdrop for Eli Lilly shares during the session.

Broader healthcare stocks also moved higher, which likely provided a supportive backdrop for Eli Lilly shares during the session. Neutral Sentiment: Eli Lilly defended its advertising, saying its comparisons are based on the SURMOUNT-5 trial, while noting Novo’s criticism centers on the use of older dose comparisons rather than direct head-to-head data.

Eli Lilly defended its advertising, saying its comparisons are based on the SURMOUNT-5 trial, while noting Novo’s criticism centers on the use of older dose comparisons rather than direct head-to-head data. Negative Sentiment: Novo Nordisk sued Eli Lilly in U.S. federal court, accusing the company of false and misleading advertising for Zepbound and Mounjaro and seeking to stop the ads, force corrective marketing, and recover damages. Reuters article about the lawsuit

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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