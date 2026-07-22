Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS Takes Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,357 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 821 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $870.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,061.43.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $1,084.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $691.88 and a 12 month high of $1,153.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,040.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $948.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.47 by $6.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 15.53%.The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.91 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 67.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is 30.87%.

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs’ Q2 2026 earnings call highlighted record revenue and earnings, with results boosted by a surge in M&A activity and continued AI infrastructure investment, reinforcing the bank’s operating momentum.

Goldman Sachs’ Q2 2026 earnings call highlighted record revenue and earnings, with results boosted by a surge in M&A activity and continued AI infrastructure investment, reinforcing the bank’s operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company created a new private markets platform for wealthy clients and family offices, which could expand fee-generating alternatives revenue and deepen its relationship with high-net-worth investors.

The company created a new private markets platform for wealthy clients and family offices, which could expand fee-generating alternatives revenue and deepen its relationship with high-net-worth investors. Positive Sentiment: Broad strength in financial stocks also helped sentiment, as the sector advanced in late trading and supported Goldman Sachs alongside peers.

Broad strength in financial stocks also helped sentiment, as the sector advanced in late trading and supported Goldman Sachs alongside peers. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs’ latest market commentary on oil, gas, and gold drew attention to the firm’s research franchise, but these macro calls are more likely to influence trading and client activity than directly move GS earnings.

Goldman Sachs’ latest market commentary on oil, gas, and gold drew attention to the firm’s research franchise, but these macro calls are more likely to influence trading and client activity than directly move GS earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple articles noted that the stock is trading near fair value after a large run-up, suggesting investors may be weighing strong fundamentals against valuation concerns.

Multiple articles noted that the stock is trading near fair value after a large run-up, suggesting investors may be weighing strong fundamentals against valuation concerns. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman also announced a proposed preferred stock offering, which is a capital-markets activity that may be viewed as routine funding management rather than a clear positive or negative catalyst.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,889,079.46. The trade was a 61.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. This represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 32,566 shares of company stock valued at $30,712,978 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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