Free Trial
→ One executive order. The biggest wealth transfer of your lifetime. (From Reagan Gold Group) (Ad)tc pixel

Osprey Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
Tetra Tech logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Osprey Private Wealth LLC boosted its Tetra Tech stake by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, adding 38,550 shares and bringing its total to 344,025 shares worth about $11.5 million.
  • Tetra Tech reported better-than-expected quarterly results, earning $0.34 per share versus $0.31 expected and generating $1.22 billion in revenue, though revenue was still down 7.7% year over year.
  • The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.072 per share, and analysts currently rate the stock a “Moderate Buy” with an average price target of $41.00.
  • Interested in Tetra Tech? Here are five stocks we like better.

Osprey Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,025 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 38,550 shares during the period. Tetra Tech makes up about 3.3% of Osprey Private Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Osprey Private Wealth LLC owned 0.13% of Tetra Tech worth $11,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company's stock.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

TTEK stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $43.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.10.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.580 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.38-0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech's previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tetra Tech's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTEK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Tetra Tech Right Now?

Before you consider Tetra Tech, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tetra Tech wasn't on the list.

While Tetra Tech currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Elon Musk's Next Move Cover
Elon Musk's Next Move

Explore Elon Musk’s boldest ventures yet—from AI and autonomy to space colonization—and find out how investors can ride the next wave of innovation.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
By Nathan Reiff | May 7, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It‘s Happening Again.
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It's Happening Again.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines