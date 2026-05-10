Osprey Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Osprey Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,025 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 38,550 shares during the period. Tetra Tech makes up about 3.3% of Osprey Private Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Osprey Private Wealth LLC owned 0.13% of Tetra Tech worth $11,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company's stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts: Sign Up

Tetra Tech Price Performance

TTEK stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $43.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.10.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.580 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.38-0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech's previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tetra Tech's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTEK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tetra Tech, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tetra Tech wasn't on the list.

While Tetra Tech currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here