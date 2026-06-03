Osprey Private Wealth LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Osprey Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 152.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Amazon.com Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $256.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total transaction of $620,003.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,427,876.40. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,268,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,205,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $581,042,879.72. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 194,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,348,244 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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