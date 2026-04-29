Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS - Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,228 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 39,828 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Otis Worldwide worth $40,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 49.1% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. New Street Research set a $98.00 target price on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $97.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Otis Worldwide

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 1,182 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $106,450.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at $315,570.24. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 56,107 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $5,099,565.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,134.08. This trade represents a 19.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,013 shares of company stock worth $14,337,635. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.0%

OTIS stock opened at $77.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.27 and a fifty-two week high of $101.42.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.77 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 10.11%.Otis Worldwide's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.240 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide's previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Otis Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.68%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation is a manufacturer, installer and servicer of vertical transportation systems, including elevators, escalators and moving walkways. The company designs and supplies new equipment for commercial, residential and industrial buildings, and provides ongoing maintenance and repair services aimed at maximizing equipment availability and safety. Otis also offers modernization solutions to upgrade aging systems and improve performance, accessibility and energy efficiency.

In addition to new equipment sales, a significant portion of Otis's business derives from long-term service contracts and responsive maintenance work.

Further Reading

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