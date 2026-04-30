Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS - Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,913,031 shares of the company's stock after selling 73,973 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.49% of Otis Worldwide worth $167,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.0% during the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,761 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 54.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,890,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $264,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,876 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 12,345.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 499,177 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,603,000 after purchasing an additional 495,166 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 19.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 77,492 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 2,787,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $243,520,000 after purchasing an additional 375,914 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on OTIS. UBS Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. New Street Research set a $98.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Evercore began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $97.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $76.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a one year low of $75.27 and a one year high of $101.42.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 10.11%.The firm's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.240 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide's previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Otis Worldwide's payout ratio is currently 46.81%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, EVP Neil Green sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $518,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,773 shares in the company, valued at $326,175.85. This represents a 61.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 47,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total transaction of $4,422,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 29,176 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,691,486. This represents a 62.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,013 shares of company stock worth $14,337,635. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation is a manufacturer, installer and servicer of vertical transportation systems, including elevators, escalators and moving walkways. The company designs and supplies new equipment for commercial, residential and industrial buildings, and provides ongoing maintenance and repair services aimed at maximizing equipment availability and safety. Otis also offers modernization solutions to upgrade aging systems and improve performance, accessibility and energy efficiency.

In addition to new equipment sales, a significant portion of Otis's business derives from long-term service contracts and responsive maintenance work.

See Also

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