OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,997 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,992 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company's stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners II LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company's stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company's stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finivi Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Finivi Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the company's stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.48.

Read Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total value of $324,762.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,251,310.02. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $227.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $240.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.67. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $146.12 and a 52-week high of $251.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The company had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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