OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Grows Holdings in Regency Centers Corporation $REG

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG - Free Report) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,670 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,287 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd's holdings in Regency Centers were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REG. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,337 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,894 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the company's stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Regency Centers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REG opened at $80.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Regency Centers Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.86 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.90. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $77.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.91.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Regency Centers's dividend payout ratio is 107.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 129,490 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $10,142,951.70. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 195,892 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,344,220.36. This represents a 39.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,490 shares of company stock worth $13,839,932. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on REG. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Regency Centers from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Regency Centers from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Regency Centers to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on REG

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

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