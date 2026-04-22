OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB - Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,821,595 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,050,619 shares during the quarter. Grab accounts for about 1.5% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned about 0.29% of Grab worth $58,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Grab by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,753,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $173,422,000 after buying an additional 22,038,961 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Grab by 112.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,398,782 shares of the company's stock worth $195,041,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160,661 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Grab by 24.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,797,848 shares of the company's stock worth $480,383,000 after acquiring an additional 15,916,063 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Grab during the third quarter worth approximately $58,170,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Grab by 1,908.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,662,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380,737 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grab Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 136.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Grab had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 7.92%.The firm had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Grab from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $5.80 price target on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded Grab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $6.20 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Grab from $6.10 to $5.90 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $6.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GRAB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO John Pierantoni sold 14,819 shares of Grab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $53,496.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 569,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,447.36. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter Henry Oey sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,050,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,636,646.80. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 552,819 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,657. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Inc is a Singapore-based technology company that operates a consumer-facing "super app" across Southeast Asia offering services spanning ride-hailing, food and package delivery, and digital payments. Its platform connects consumers, drivers, merchants and delivery partners through mobile applications and supports on-demand mobility (taxi and private car), last-mile logistics, and on-demand food delivery under brands such as GrabFood and GrabExpress. The company has also developed a merchant-facing ecosystem that supports ordering, payment acceptance and loyalty functions.

Beyond transportation and delivery, Grab has expanded into financial services through Grab Financial Group, which provides digital payments via GrabPay, consumer lending, insurance distribution and small-business financial solutions.

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