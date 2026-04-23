OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $14.47 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,901 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 15,267 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd's holdings in Walmart were worth $14,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in Walmart by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 547 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $1,600,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 687,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $83,821,522.52. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 76,181 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $9,430,445.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 402,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,772,492.88. This represents a 15.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,960 shares of company stock worth $30,284,661. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $129.98 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.89 and a 52 week high of $134.69. The company's 50 day moving average price is $125.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.66.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $188.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Walmart's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.13%.

Trending Headlines about Walmart

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $137.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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