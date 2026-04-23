OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $3.25 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 83.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,162 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 104,412 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 767 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 118,851 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $18,257,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,169 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $6,324,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at $77,145,910.20. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $158.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $175.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.84 and a 12 month high of $165.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.98.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Argus upgraded TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $184.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $167.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

Key TJX Companies News

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About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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