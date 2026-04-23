OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Invests $3.93 Million in Reddit Inc. $RDDT

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,934,000.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 13,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reddit

In other news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 39,167 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.47, for a total value of $6,324,295.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,088,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,752,182.97. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Sarah E. Farrell purchased 10,500 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $132.26 per share, with a total value of $1,388,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 61,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,860. This represents a 20.79% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 61,000 shares of company stock worth $8,870,815 and have sold 298,441 shares worth $44,170,999. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reddit Stock Performance

NYSE:RDDT opened at $164.26 on Thursday. Reddit Inc. has a one year low of $94.89 and a one year high of $282.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.38.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.28. Reddit had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $725.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Reddit Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Reddit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Reddit from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $234.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on RDDT

Trending Headlines about Reddit

Here are the key news stories impacting Reddit this week:

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson initiated coverage with a "buy" rating and a $200 price target, citing strong relevance of Reddit content to large AI models — this new buy call and AI narrative likely supported today's upside. DA Davidson Initiates Coverage MSN: DA Davidson Coverage

DA Davidson initiated coverage with a "buy" rating and a $200 price target, citing strong relevance of Reddit content to large AI models — this new buy call and AI narrative likely supported today's upside. Neutral Sentiment: Citizens Jmp lowered its price target from $300 to $250 but kept a "market outperform" rating — still a bullish long-term target but a reduction that signals tempered upside expectations versus prior forecasts. Benzinga: Price Target Change

Citizens Jmp lowered its price target from $300 to $250 but kept a "market outperform" rating — still a bullish long-term target but a reduction that signals tempered upside expectations versus prior forecasts. Negative Sentiment: Reddit's COO, Jennifer Wong, sold 39,167 shares (~$6.3M) under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan — insider selling can create short-term selling pressure or signal liquidity-taking, though the plan reduces the implication of negative private information. InsiderTrades: COO Sale

Reddit's COO, Jennifer Wong, sold 39,167 shares (~$6.3M) under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan — insider selling can create short-term selling pressure or signal liquidity-taking, though the plan reduces the implication of negative private information. Negative Sentiment: A fund manager letter cited disappointing user engagement growth for Reddit, which is a key metric for ad revenue trajectory and valuation — weaker engagement is a meaningful operational headwind to monitor. InsiderMonkey: Engagement Concerns

A fund manager letter cited disappointing user engagement growth for Reddit, which is a key metric for ad revenue trajectory and valuation — weaker engagement is a meaningful operational headwind to monitor. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary noted Reddit suffered a larger intraday drop than the broader market recently, reflecting volatility and sensitivity to newsflow/expectations — highlights that shares remain reactive to short-term data and headlines. Zacks: Recent Price Drop

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit is an online social news aggregation, discussion and content-sharing platform organized around user-created communities called "subreddits," each focused on a particular topic or interest. Registered users submit links, text posts, images and video, and community members vote and comment to surface popular content. The site is accessed via its web platform and mobile apps for iOS and Android, and it supports live events such as Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions and community-driven discussions.

Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit is headquartered in San Francisco and serves a global audience with particularly large user bases in the United States and other English-speaking markets.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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