OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd decreased its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,417 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 46,936 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd's holdings in General Motors were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 340,858 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $20,782,000 after buying an additional 114,756 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,411,000. Burney Co. increased its holdings in General Motors by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 82,037 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,102,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 235,793 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $13,502,000 after acquiring an additional 39,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

Get General Motors alerts: Sign Up

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock opened at $79.01 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $76.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.55. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $44.72 and a twelve month high of $87.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.25. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $45.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from General Motors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

Key Stories Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GM

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider General Motors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and General Motors wasn't on the list.

While General Motors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here